The hotel Dnepr in the center of Kiev was sold for 1.1 billion
Photo: SPF
The hotel Dnipro offers a view on the European square
For the hotel Dnipro competed 29 pokupateley public auction through the electronic system ProZorro.Sale.
The state property Fund held an auction to sell 100% stake in the hotel Dnipro. The hotel was sold more than 1.1 billion UAH, reported on the Agency’s website on Wednesday, July 15.
Note that the starting price at the auction amounted to almost 81 million. Thus, the final price increased by almost 14 times.
The “transparent privatisation of the hotel Dnipro has proved that the days of closed trials were held. Government actions show that it is open to people, to investors”, – said the head of the state property Fund Dmytro Sennichenko.
For sale hotel Dnipro responded President Vladimir Zelensky. According to him, “Ukraine has received the best possible price for their property”, and all the money will be transferred to the state budget.
“I also hope to start the privatization of large industrial enterprises, which will eliminate corruption in the public sector, reduce the budget deficit and will become one more brick in building a successful and prosperous Ukraine”, – said the head of state.
We will remind, at the hotel Dnipro is located on European square in downtown Kiev. The building of hotel a total area of 12 829 sq. m. it consists of 12 terrestrial and one technical floors, mezzanine and basement. In addition, the front of the hotel, offering Parking for 56 Parking spaces – plot of land owned by JSC Dnepr on the right of permanent use. In the hotel there are 186 rooms of various types, restaurants, bars, SPA centre and several meeting rooms.
As you know, 15 yunjae FGI has exposed on auction of 100% of shares of JSC Hotel Dnipro with a starting price of 80 923 400 hryvnia.
Earlier in the auction sold 99.99% of shares of company Kyivparkservis that is six bus stations in Kiev and 18 bus stations in the Kiev region. Stake with an initial value of almost 196 million hryvnia during the auction, managed to sell over 231 million.
