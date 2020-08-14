The hotel “Dnepr” to be auctioned: partner of the new owner suing Ukraine
OOO “Smartland” July 15, became the winner of auction of the state property Fund of Ukraine for the sale of the hotel “Dnipro” in Kiev. The company offered 1,111 billion UAH, writes the edition “Nashi Groshi”.
It is noted that the founder of the company from Brovary is its Director Maksim Tereshchuk and “ice town”. However, in 2018, along with Terasaka, the company owned a poker player Vanhatalo petteri (Petteri Vanhapelto). It is associated with “Olympic Entertainment Group AS” (Estonia), which is suing against Ukraine in the case on banning gambling in 2009. Such information is given in the “Opendatabot” and “Clarity Project”.
According to data from the register of Estonia, petteri is a member of the Board of Estonian firms “Wunderfield OÜ” and “Tatsu Digital OÜ”. He was born in Finland but lives in Malta and is engaged in professional poker.
In 2018, the company “Olympic Entertainment Group AS” submitted to international arbitration in London the claim against Ukraine. The reason was the closure of a number of its institutions after the introduction of Ukraine’s ban on gambling. The company had a network of 23 casinos. After closing, according to the company, it received a loss of 40 million euros.
The prosecution wants to admit the violation by Ukraine of the agreement with Estonia on protection of investments and recover the full amount of damages including arbitration costs.
The Ministry of justice of Ukraine last year, was hired for $605 thousand law firm “Withers LLP” to protect their interests in this matter.
The founder of “ice town” is now listed Alex Igoshin, directs her Anastasia Butenko. However, previously the owner of the company was Vladislav M. Ugwa, it is noted that the entity with the same name held a position as a freelance assistant to former people’s Deputy of the “Party of regions” Andrew Salivarova. Prior to this, the company was called “School of Vyacheslav Zavalniuk” and belonged to the hockey player Vyacheslav Zavalnyuk.
On 14 July, the Parliament of Ukraine supported the draft law governing the activities, organization and conduct of gambling. The law was adopted in the second reading with the votes of 248 deputies.
telegraf.com.ua