The hotel in California, a woman made a ‘chemical suicide’ and poisoned 6 people
One woman died and six people were taken to hospital after an incident involving hazardous chemicals at the Fairmont hotel in San Jose, California.
As reported by the captain of the fire Department of San Jose Mitch Matlow, the first call to service came just after 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, writes CNN.
“Initially it was reported that someone tried to commit suicide using chemicals. Recorded one death,” he said Matlou.
In addition to the six people taken to hospital, several people complained of minor symptoms, including dizziness, weakness and shortness of breath. They were examined and provided necessary assistance.
According to Matlou, was evacuated on 18, 19 and 20 floors of the hotel. On the 19th floor was found the body of a woman. It is unclear how long she was dead or was in a hotel.
Firefighters arrived on the scene, bringing with them oxygen tanks, so they do not have to breathe the air in the room. According to Matlow, the smell compared to the smell of rotten eggs.
“The fact of the smell forced them to move to the next level of protection that is less comfortable,” he said, explaining that firefighters dressed in costumes that won’t absorb chemicals.
According to Matlow, the day after the incident, the experts were still working to identify the chemical substance. Their “goal is to identify a chemical substance and to make a plan for decontamination of the room or space,” he said.
“On the floor and the table top was liquid, said Matlow. — Was it a liquid for rinsing of a mouth or hazardous chemicals, will be determined by chemical tests. Every puddle in the room will need to check”.