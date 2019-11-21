The hotel rents a room for $1 a day, but there is one condition
In Japan tourists with a small budget can avail the services of the hotel for only 130 yen (1.19 USD) per night, writes the Daily Mail.
Such a low price hides a trick – the room has a camera that will broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the hotel.
The hotel is called Ryokan Asahi Business and located in Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu. A hotel representative said that the idea to take a room for the dollar came after the room number eight was the least popular among tourists.
Guests staying in a tiny room, nowhere to hide. The camera captures the entire space.
However, the aspect of “Big brother” is a bit mitigated by the fact that in live no sound, and guests can change the shared bathroom — no nudity is allowed.
Edition Soranews24 decided to send its reporter to try Room number 8, and he was a fairly positive experience, except that I spent a lot of money on a heater.
He said, “[It is] a completely normal Japanese-style room with a tatami floor, a folded futon, a low table, a TV and a kettle with hot water.
“Clean and well-kept room. In Japan here can live for a student or someone who starts his career. The only strange thing is one piece heater / air conditioning (if you work four hours you spend on climate control more than the room itself) and, of course, a PC with a web camera,” he added.
The price of 130 yen ($1.19) is valid every day, including weekends.