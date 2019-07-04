The hottest street festival of the summer will take place this weekend (PHOTOS)

Самый горячий уличный фестиваль лета пройдет на этих выходных (ФОТО)

On 6 and 7 July will be the hottest street festival of the summer – the 15th annual Salsa on St. Clair. This free event attracts hundreds of thousands of salsa lovers. Centre Toronto on dates turns into a Latin extravaganza.

The festival will feature live music, dance lessons, Latin food and entertainment for the whole family.

If you don’t know how to dance salsa, especially for holiday guests Dwight Drummond of CBC and Jennifer Allen from Metro Morning will be given special lessons on the main stage on Sunday evening. As practice shows, it is always very entertaining.

All the action will happen on St. Clair Ave. West, between Christie St. and Winona Dr.

