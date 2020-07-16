The house-Museum of Frida Kahlo and a lecture about the Moscow metro: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (July 17-19)
What: the audio lectures on the Moscow metro
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: In this audiometrie you learn a lot about the construction of the Moscow metro, its structure, architecture, difficult fate, place in Soviet and Russian culture, and, of course, its passengers.
Learn how architects-the traditionalists won the constructivists, when the Moscow metro was turned into palaces, and what exactly in the subway changed the war. And also about why the cars define the style of the subway not less than the stations and the tunnels.
Cost: free
What: video lecture: “How to develop the sense of smell”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Some perfumers can distinguish subtle notes in the aroma, consisting of hundreds of shades; tea experts are known to be able to smell to determine where you put the tea leaves; and in the subway in new York once worked the people responsible for detection of smell, evidencing the gas leak.
But can anyone learn how to catch different smells in the same way as the experts? Alexandra Horowitz shares three simple steps to developing your sense of smell. View this video lecture from TED.
Speaker: Alexandra Horowitz teaches psychology and ethology to Barnard College, Columbia University.
Cost: free
What: the analysis of the painting “girl with a pearl earring”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: “girl with a pearl earring” is one of the most famous paintings by the Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer. It is often called the North or the Dutch Mona Lisa.
But why is this painting considered a masterpiece? This will tell James Earl — lead Humanities teacher at AltSchool. He will explain how this work represents the birth of the modern view of Economics, politics and love.
TED video lecture is available here.
Cost: free
What: the audio lectures: “Economics of piracy”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: How pirates lived in the days of Homer’s why in Ancient Greece and Rome Rob was more profitable than trading, and how piracy contributed to economic cooperation?
To these questions you will find answers in audiometrie Yulia Vumyatin. She will talk about why piracy has always accompanied the trade and how it influenced the culture from antiquity to the present day.
Cost: free
What: Lecture: “How the orchestra”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: All the bands are different: the number of musicians and their roles depend on the performed work, the composer’s idea, from his visions and the time in which the work is created and played. The top of its quantitative and qualitative development of the orchestra was achieved by the time of the composer Gustav Mahler.
Find out how Symphony orchestra, about the function of musicians and instruments on the example of the musicAeterna orchestra and his performance of the Sixth Symphony of Mahler.
Cost: free
What: video lecture: “When will the pandemic?”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Coronavirus, rapidly spread throughout the world. Then the world health organization announced the pandemic. The number of infected and dead from COVID-19 continues to grow to this day. Now all are asking the same question: when will the pandemic?
Speaker TED Alex Rosenthal describes in detail three main strategies that governments can use for deterrence and cessation of the pandemic.
Learn more in this video lecture.
Cost: free
What: a video lecture on systems of power
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Every day, we move and operate within systems of power that built other people. But we are often uncomfortable talking about power. Why? Eric Liu describes the six sources of power and explains why their understanding is the key to personal effectiveness.
Listen to this interesting video lecture from TED.
About the speaker: Eric Liu is an American writer and the founder of Citizen University. Liu worked as a Deputy assistant to President Clinton for domestic policy the White house from 1999 to 2000. He was a speechwriter and Director of legislative Affairs at the national security Council in the White house from 1993 to 1994.
Cost: free
What: Introduction to gender studies
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: What is gender, what does feminism, sexuality and care — and why it’s important to know everyone? Why gender is at all, but everyone has their? What is gender and why women and men are not born but made? All of these questions you will find answers in this audiometrie.
Cost: free
What: journey into the world of fashion
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: From the glamorous palaces to colleges where future stars hone their design skills — you can make a virtual journey to the places where fashion comes alive.
This opportunity provides all curious users Google Arts & Culture.
Cost: free
What: the House-Museum of Frida Kahlo
When: Friday-Sunday, July 17-19, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: House-Frida Kahlo Museum — a Museum dedicated to the life and work of the famous Mexican artist.
The Museum is located in the “blue house” where Frida Kahlo was born July 6, 1907 and died July 13, 1954. Here is her ashes in an urn in the shape of a frog and a death mask of the artist, lying on her bed. Since 1955, the house was converted into a Museum.
Today you can visit the Museum without leaving the walls of the house.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
