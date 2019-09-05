The house of Commons ordered Johnson to postpone Brexit, after which he offered to hold early elections (PHOTO)

Loading...

The house of Commons of the British Parliament in the third reading adopted the law obliging the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the country’s exit from the EU for three months, until 31 January 2020, reports TASS.

The bill, which was amended, was supported by 327 lawmakers. It was opposed by 299 parliamentarians said in a microblog of the house of Commons on Twitter. Before the entry into force of the bill must also be approved by the members of the house of lords of the British Parliament. It is expected that this could happen on Thursday night, however, parliamentary procedure can afford the few lords who advocate “hard” Brexit significantly delay the process.

The vote in Parliament defeated Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is especially devastating that against the position of the head of the government during the vote were made by 21 members of the Conservative party, which is led by Johnson.

For its part, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made to the Parliament the proposal to hold early elections on 15 October. The head of government said, speaking Wednesday in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British legislature.

“This country does not need elections, but the House of Commons have left no choice but to let the people decide whom he wants to see the Prime Minister, and I make this proposal to Parliament,” said Johnson. His statement was a reaction to the earlier voting, during which deputies voted for a new delay Brexit.

MPs should discuss the proposal of Johnson in the next hour and a half, and then conduct the vote. For holding the elections for it to be two-thirds of the legislators. The chances are that the MPs will support the proposal strongly decreased after the leader of the opposition labour party’s Jeremy Corbyn said he did not intend to give approval to early elections, while the bill to postpone Brexit will not acquire the status of law.

The new head of the British government, who took office on July 23, was determined to take Britain out of the European Union no later than October 31 – a deal on the terms “divorce” with Brussels or without it (the so-called “hard prexit”). If the bill will pass the last negotiation stages in Parliament and will have the force of law, Johnson is obligated to ask the EU to postpone Brexit, if you can’t reach a new agreement with Brussels or to the resolution of the Parliament on Brexit without a deal, which is highly unlikely. In Brussels, for its part, has expressed readiness to give London a few months to find a way out of the impasse in which the process of “divorce” with the EU.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government Theresa may predecessor Johnson in the Premiership. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April or may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse. After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister took Johnson, who has promised that he will not allow a new delay Brexit, and that the country will leave the EU without a deal with Brussels if he did not agree with the requirement of London.