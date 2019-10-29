The house of Commons rejected the proposal by Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections on 12 December (PHOTOS)

On Monday evening the House of Commons of the British Parliament rejected the proposal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold early parliamentary elections on 12 December. The vote was broadcasted live on the parliamentary TV channel. The initiative of the head of the government was supported by only 299 MPs, while Johnson was required to obtain no less than 434 votes (two-thirds of the total deputies of the chamber), reports TASS.

Opposed by 70 legislators. The opposition labour party, which in September has twice blocked attempts by Johnson to appoint the elections out of turn, once again abstained from voting, making the approval of the initiative of the Cabinet is impossible.

The need for early elections to the House of Commons matured after Tuesday, British MPs rejected the proposal of Prime Minister for three days to consider and adopt the bill on Brexit, based on Johnson reached a deal with the EU. The defeat, which suffered in Parliament, the conservative minority government means that the delay Brexit becomes almost inevitable, because before the deadline of the Kingdom’s exit from the EU is only six days.

Earlier, the labour party twice blocked the Prime Minister’s initiative on holding early elections. With the current balance of forces in the House of Commons approval is impossible without the support of a significant number of deputies of the labour party.

On Tuesday last week, the British Parliament in the second reading approved the transaction on Brexit reached at the EU summit on 17 October, however, refused to support the Cabinet on the key question of the timing of consideration of the bill of Brexit.

The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, in response, said he would recommend to the leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union to accede to the request of London and to postpone the date of a British exit from the community on January 31, 2020. The ambassadors of the EU countries have already met several times, but have so far been unable to agree on a new extension.

The British government before the end of the day on Monday will propose the House of Commons to consider the bill, allowing to set a date for early parliamentary elections by a simple majority of votes of the members of the chamber, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This bill (the bill) will allow Cabinet to circumvent the law requiring that elections out of turn was supported by at least two-thirds of the total deputies of the house of Commons.

“We cannot allow Parliament to remain in a paralyzed state. One way or another have to move to elections. Tonight, the government will inform the House of Commons of the intention to propose for consideration a small bill that will allow elections on 12 December, so we could carry out Brexit” – said the head of the government after the chamber of deputies on Monday evening rejected the first proposal of the Cabinet on holding the elections on 12 December.