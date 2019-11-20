The house of Hitler in Austria given to the police to discourage fans of the führer (PHOTO)

The Austrian authorities decided to open the police house in the town of Braunau am Inn where he was born and spent the first years of the life of Adolf Hitler. It is expected that this will scare away many tourists and supporters of the Reichsfuhrer repeatedly conducted in front of the house shares that often ended with detentions.

According to the Minister of internal Affairs of Austria, Wolfgang Pechora, “the future use of this house for the needs of the police must clearly demonstrate that the building will never again be reminded of national socialism”, quoted by TASS. For architects across the EU tender for the best project of redevelopment of the building.

Proposals must contain innovative and functional design for home use the needs of the police. The results of the competition will be announced in the first half of 2020.

The three-storey building of the former hotel, built in the XVII century, after the Second world war, housed a library, Bank branch school, and from 1972 through 2011, a workshop and cultural center for people with disabilities. After that few years was empty because its owner refused to sign a new lease.

In 2016, the then Minister of internal Affairs of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka, said that the house of Hitler demolished to the ground to stop him pilgrimage, and in its place built a new building for charity organizations or local authorities. Later, Sobotka said that the statement of the demolition was controversial and said that the building is likely to periproctic beyond recognition.

In December of the same year, the Austrian Parliament adopted the law on expropriation of the object. The owner of the house tried to challenge it in the constitutional court, but the court confirmed the legality of the expropriation. The owner paid compensation in the amount of 812 thousand euros.