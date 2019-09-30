The house of representatives began an investigation into the impeachment: what will happen next
Among Democrats, there are voices that need to act quickly, but if charges will be brought against Trump, they will consider the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.
Democrats in the House of representatives in his quest to expose the President of Donald trump impeachment is not going to hesitate: the first hearing and that testimony will take place this week, writes “Voice of America”.
Democratic leaders instructed committees to act quickly and not lose momentum after it became known that trump asked President Vladimir Zelensky to investigate its potential rival in the elections of 2020 Joe Biden and his family.
The process takes place despite the fact that on Friday, lawmakers departed Washington for a two-week vacation.
The Chairman of the house Committee on intelligence, Democrat Adam Schiff said that his Committee will “without delay” to hold a hearing and send the agenda. The Committee Schiff and two other Committee of the house of representatives on international Affairs and on oversight and reform – planned to obtain the testimony of employees of the state Department associated with contacts trump with Ukraine, starting this week.
What will happen if Democrats continue moving to the impeachment?
Interrupted vacation
Members of the house Committee on intelligence was told that they should be ready to return to the capital during the holidays. Congresswoman Jackie Spier announced that it has cancelled participation in some activities.
“It is expected that we’ll be here [in Washington],” said she.
The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi said Democrats, in a question of impeachment “need to strike while the iron is hot”, and then the committees began to operate in an accelerated mode.
The democratic Congressman Jim hymes stated that the plan “is formed very quickly.”
“What I know for sure is that the pace will not decrease”, – he said.
The democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy stated that they have “more work and less sleep.”
A lot of witnesses, and time is short
The Committee Schiff agrees about the survey the informant who started a political storm by sending a report to the inspector General of the intelligence community, where it is reported that trump has called for an investigation against Biden in a July telephone conversation with Zelensky.
Speaking in the program “this week” on channel ABC, Schiff announced that his Committee agreed to hear the informant who will testify “very soon”. Schiff said that the precise date depends in part on how fast the acting Director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire will complete the process of verification of lawyers of the whistle-blower.
A report of the informant, whose identity was not disclosed, was released last week after Maguire a few weeks passed it in Congress. The document States that the White house staff took steps to “limit access” to details of the telephone conversation trump and Zelensky, placing all the data on it in a separate computer system.
Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who dealt with the complaint, testify at closed hearings of the intelligence Committee on Friday, said an informed source on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss internal discussions in the Committee.
Committee members say they also want to talk with the assistants to the President, who was present during the call and also the personal lawyer of the President Rudy Giuliani, who demanded an investigation against Biden.
Democrats say they hope to complete the investigation within a few weeks, perhaps even until thanksgiving.
Articles of impeachment
After the committees finish their investigation they will present their findings to the legal Committee of the house of representatives, who shall oversee the impeachment process.
Congresswoman Democrat Pramila Jayapal, which is the legal Committee, said that the intelligence Committee would be “the star of the show” during the investigation of trump’s actions associated with Ukraine.
The legal Committee will prepare articles of impeachment, which, if approved, will be focused on discussion of the house in full force.
Chairman of the legal Committee Democrat Jerrold Nadler said that he wants the resolution on impeachment was adopted prior to the end of the year. Jayapal said that such terms “fully” suitable, and that it is planned to complete before January or, “maybe sooner.”
Republican resistance
Republicans focused their outrage over the impeachment of the Democrats, condemning the investigation as a new version of a two-year dispute over the Russian interference in the elections of 2016.
Congressman Devin Nunez, a senior representative of the Republicans in the intelligence Committee, says that Democrats “don’t need answers, they need public performance”.
“They are trying to reconsider the results of elections in 2016 since, as President, trump took office,” said Republican minority leader in the House of representatives Kevin McCarthy.
The Slow-Moving Senate
Even if the House of representatives approve articles of charges are trump, then the trial is supposed to hold the Senate.
Some Senate Republicans expressed concerns about trump contacts with Ukraine, however, there is little evidence that the level of dissatisfaction would be enough to convict a President who still enjoys strong support in the ranks of the Republican party. If trump will present the impeachment will require two-thirds majority of senators to convict and remove from office.
In a Memorandum to the Republican Senator released at the weekend, admits that the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell will be the difficult to block the trial of impeachment, but he can redirect approved by the House of representatives of articles of impeachment in one of the committees.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on intelligence, Republican Richard Burr, said that his Committee will investigate the Ukrainian question, but without haste.
“Do not expect that we will move at the speed of light, what will probably happen in the House of representatives,” he said.
History
Trump will enter in a very small group, if the House of representatives will introduce it for impeachment. Only two presidents seemed to impeachment: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and bill Clinton in 1998. Both were acquitted by the Senate.
President Richard Nixon, who was threatened with impeachment, resigned in 1974.
