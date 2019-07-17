The house of representatives has blocked the initiative of impeachment trump
The house of representatives of the U.S. Congress on July 17 blocked the start of the procedure for the removal of Donald trump from the post of President of the United States.
The beginning of procedure of impeachment is initiated by Congressman al green from Texas, representing the Democratic party, writes CBS News.
To block the initiative, voted 332 Congressman, 95 voted against and one abstained.
On July 17, Greene has twice tried to bring a resolution of impeachment trump for the consideration of the house of representatives, and each time his initiative did not find support among parliamentarians. On Wednesday, the resolution of impeachment was first put to the General vote.
Green offered to begin procedure of impeachment of the offending remarks by the President in address to several women of the progressive wing of the Democratic party.
Tensions escalated on July 16, when the Republican from Georgia, Doug Collins demanded that the words of speaker Nancy Pelosi (women of the Democratic party) was removed from the public report of the meeting of the house of representatives after she condemned the “racist tweets of the President.”
Then controlled by Democrats, the House of representatives voted not to strike out the words Pelosi from the minutes, the votes split along party lines. Then a resolution was adopted to condemn trump’s remarks.
Recall, trump accused of racism after he posted a message on Twitter criticizing the representatives of the Democratic party in the U.S. Congress.
He noted that we are talking about women who “come from countries that are in a state of total and universal disaster” and invited them to return to restore order in these countries.
Donald trump also added that the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi “would be happy to arrange a free trip”.
This initiative of the President of the United States appeared a week after Pelosi, the speaker of the house of representatives and also the representative of the Democratic party, came together in a verbal discussion with a group of four women-Democrats with leftist views.
Three of them — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashid Tlaib and Anna Presley — born and raised in the United States, and the fourth, Ilhan Omar, moved to the United States in childhood.