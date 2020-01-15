The house of representatives referred the case to impeach trump in the Senate
The U.S. house of representatives voted to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, where he will begin the trial of President Donald trump, writes “New time”.
The house of representatives adopted a resolution on the appointment of a panel of prosecutors in the case of impeachment. They will conduct the case against the President of the United States Donald trump at the trial of impeachment in the Senate.
It is expected that the trial in the Senate will start next week.
The resolution was passed after the speaker of the U.S. house of representatives Nancy Pelosi introduced a group of Democrats who will serve as prosecutors at the trial in the Senate. The resolution was supported by 228 lawmakers voted against 193.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi made fun of President trump, when he was about to send to the Senate the articles of impeachment, repeatedly describing the charges made by the house of representatives, as a perpetual stain on his legacy — no matter what happens.
“He brought to justice for all. They will never be able to erase it, ” said Pelosi at a press conference, announcing their managers on the impeachment that will do it, writes Fox News.
As reported by “Voice of America”, a group of seven lawmakers, Democrats, who will act as prosecutors in the framework of the Senate trial on the impeachment, will be headed by the head of the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives Adam Schiff.
The number of managers will also include the head of the Committee on administrative questions Zoe Lofgren, head of the Democratic Caucus of the house of representatives Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the intelligence Committee Val Demings, a member of the armed services Committee Jason crow, member of the Legal Committee Sylvia Garcia.
“The priority of the representatives of the parties litigants. The priority is the comfort level in the courtroom,” said Pelosi.
Schiff, along with the head of the Legal Committee of Geroldo the Nadler led the investigation into the impeachment in the House of representatives, which was launched two charges against trump: the abuse of power and obstructing the work of Congress.
The white house commented on the proposed US House of representatives list of managers for the impeachment, noted, “Voice of America”.
“The appointment of these managers does not change a simple thing, – reads the statement of the press Secretary, the White house Stephanie Grisham. President trump did nothing wrong. He is looking forward to when the Senate provided its procedural law, in which he denied speaker Pelosi and Democrats in the House of representatives, and expects to be fully justified.”
Trump is accused on two counts — abuse of presidential power and obstruction of the investigation and the congressional impeachment.
The Republican majority leader in the Upper house, Mitch McConnell has already hinted that the Senate will meet trump.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump’s accusations that he abused the position for his own political gain, and prevented attempts to investigate its actions
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- The Democrats refuse to pass in the Senate already approved the articles of charges against the head of the White house, and senators are unable to commence the removal of the President from the U.S. government.