The house on the North of New Zealand left a hole dumping tens of meters of boiling mud (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In Rotorua, on new Zealand’s North island on 25 June was an unusual incident. First, on the ground appeared a crack, then the soil failed, and from the formed hole tens of meters began to fly around the boiling mud chunks the size of a bowling ball.

It never happened, but local authorities were not very surprised by the incident. The fact is that this area is located within the boundaries of the geothermal zones Waterarea. Previously things were coming out of the ground by steam. But this time formed a fumarole, reports Stormnews with reference to RNZ.

Living in this house Susan Hedge said that he woke up around two in the morning and thought that there was a massive earthquake. When he came into the kitchen and looked out the window, she saw that the street was shrouded in steam, and from the earth beat “geyser”. By morning, he threw the dirt to a height of 10 meters. The arrived experts initially reassured the woman, saying that her home is not in danger. But then, under the kitchen revealed nothing, and she had to leave her home. Susan moved to his father. According to her, over the last 20 years there were four cases of the appearance of her house cracks in the ground from which steam came out, and it could continue for several days.

The next day, experts found out that the pit grows in size and gets to the garage, which probably will soon collapse. In the house turned off the electricity and took out the gas cylinders.

The authorities have fenced a dangerous place. From one of the houses on this street were evacuated a family with two young children. Local residents are not allowed to get closer to the fumarole, from where you may continue the emission of the mud. But people do not pay attention to such bans, and many go to see the wonder of nature. And arrived at the volcanologist brad Scott said that he saw two people who were thrown into the pit stones.

Recall that something similar happened this winter in the town of Krymsk in Krasnodar region. On February 2 in the district of “Hope” at one of the houses there was a mysterious hole in the ground, which from time to time issued a fetid smell and threw pieces of clay. For the quality of social networks it is called “Entrance to Hell”.

The experts were inclined to believe that it could be a way out of the ground accumulated gas, and not a mud volcano. The reason could be wrong and there is a drainage system. And in March, there again came the experts with electrical equipment, which had to do final conclusions.