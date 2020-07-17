The hryvnia among the five most undervalued currencies
The Ukrainian currency is undervalued by 61.9 per cent compared with the actual exchange rate 27,13 UAH/USD., according to the calculations of Economist
Big Mac in Ukraine is UAH 59, and in the US $5,71. Thus, the rate of purchasing power needs to be of 10.33 UAH/USD.
Ukrainian hryvnia ranked 52nd among 55 monetary units of various countries of the world included in the July index BigMac British edition Economist.
The Big Mac index was developed by edition in 1986. According to his method compares the cost of the most popular sandwich diner McDonalds network in different countries.
According to the newspaper, the Big Mac in Ukraine is UAH 59, and in the US $5,71. Thus, the rate of purchasing power should be at the level of 10.33 UAH/USD.
Therefore, the Ukrainian currency is undervalued by 61.9 per cent compared with the actual exchange rate 27,13 UAH/USD., according to the calculations of Economist.
The most undervalued currencies in the world in July 2020 were young African Rand, Russian ruble and Turkish Lira.
Overvalued currencies are recognized as the Swiss franc Lebanese pound and the Swedish Krona. So, in Switzerland the Big Mac is 20.9% more expensive than in the US.
As previously reported, most of the leaders of Ukrainian enterprises expect a further weakening of the hryvnia. According to their forecasts, the average exchange rate in 12 months will be at the level 28,28 UAH/USD.
We will remind, in January рейтингеEconomistукраинская the hryvnia has improved position in indexed Mac, rising from 5 to 7 seats from the end of the rating.
korrespondent.net