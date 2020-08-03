The hryvnia continues to fall: how many today are the dollar and the Euro
On Wednesday, July 22, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro
The national Bank of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 22, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by six cents to 27,6647 hryvnia per dollar against 27,6011 hryvnia to the dollar on Tuesday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
Official exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level 31,6719 UAH per Euro against 31,5908 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates on July 22:
USD — 27,6647 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 31,6719 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,1443 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB -3,9082 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,5893 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 4,0406 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL -1,6228 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 35,1549 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 29,4949 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,9596 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, the national Bank of Ukraine on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, has weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate on 24 kopecks to 27,6011 UAH per dollar against 27,3606 UAH per dollar on Monday.
