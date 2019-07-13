The hryvnia has risen in the ranking of currencies of the Economist
The Ukrainian hryvnia rose for a fifth place finish in the ranking of the most undervalued currencies in the index the big Mac, the updated rating of the Economist.
According to the study, the cost of a Burger a big Mac in Ukraine is 57 hryvnia, while in USA $ 5.74. Thus, the Ukrainian hryvnia is undervalued by 61.3%, comparing with the actual course 25,65 UAH/USD, in relation to the purchasing power exchange rate should be at the level of 9,93 UAH/USD.
Also in the top five of the most undervalued currencies of 2019 hit the currencies of such countries as Russia, Malaysia, South Africa and Romania. The only overvalued currency is the Swiss franc, a big Mac in Switzerland is 14% more expensive than in the US.
Note the study index the big Mac was created in 1986 by the publication The Economist and is an informal way of determining the purchasing power parity. Since McDonald’s represented in most countries of the world, a big Mac contains a sufficient number of food components, the experts use the Burger as a reference studies.
Recall that in 2018, Ukraine in the ranking index, the big Mac was ranked first the most undervalued currency from 69% in early 2019 Ukraine took the second place, underestimation of the hryvnia was 65.2%.