The hryvnia on the interbank market jumped again
November 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The hryvnia on the interbank currency market after strengthening on Tuesday at 8. on Wednesday appreciated by 11 kopecks to 24,31 UAH/USD.
About this to Ukrainian news reported, the participants of the currency market.
According to them, trading on the interbank market opened in the range 24,34-24,38 UAH/USD, then prices began to decline and reached the level 24,31-24,33 UAH/USD, then set at the level 24,30-24,33 UAH/USD.
Since the beginning of this year, the hryvnia rate on the interbank market rose by 12,30% 27,72 with UAH/USD to 24,31 UAH/USD.