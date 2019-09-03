The hryvnia since the beginning of the year rose against the dollar by 9%
September 3, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Loading...
Ukrainian hryvnia at the official rate of the National Bank of Ukraine in August fell against the U.S. dollar by 0.8% — to 25.23 UAH/USD.
According to the NBU, in relation to the Euro, the hryvnia has depreciated 0.1% to 27.94 UAH/EUR. With the beginning of the year, in January-August, the hryvnia rose against the dollar by 8.9%, Euro — by 11.9%.
Ukrainian hryvnia in July strengthened against the US dollar by 4.4% to of 25.02 UAH/USD., Euro by 6.3%, to 27.90 UAH/EUR. The state budget of Ukraine for the year 2019 based on the projected rate of hryvnia to the dollar by year-end at the level of 29.4 UAH/USD.