The hryvnia started to strengthen: predict What the financiers
The dollar exchange rate in Ukraine fell below the psychological mark. In just three days, from October 30, the American currency fell 29 cents, dropping below the psychological mark of 25 UAH per dollar, and European currency fell to 18 cents. Head of Department of Analytics Forex Club Andrey Shevchishin told what will happen to the dollar in the near future.
On weekends, the hryvnia exchange rate remains at the same level that was installed on Friday, 1 November. At the moment, according to the NBU, US $ 1 is worth 24,8190 UAH; 1 Euro 27,6832 UAH 10 Russian rubles – UAH 3,8917.
The dollar dropped below the psychological level of $ 25 hryvnia, which was previously broken up for the first time in a month and a half. During the week 25 October to 1 November, the hryvnia has strengthened against the dollar to seven cents. The Euro today fell by eight cents, after falling 10 cents a day earlier. The value of 10 Russian rubles has dropped by two cents.
“The news of the previous days continue to be positive for the market. The inflow of foreign investment remains, which supports the hryvnia. Probably in the near future the national currency will be included in a wider range of motion, and her course will be in the hallway 24,6−24,8 UAH per dollar”, — said Andrey Shevchishin.
Against the background of strengthening of the national currency, improved and many financial and economic indicators in the country. In its October quarterly inflation report national Bank of Ukraine forecasts that inflation will decline to 6.3% by the end of this year, and by the end of 2020 will reach 5%. Also, the national Bank increased the forecast of GDP growth in the years 2019-2021. In the October calculations of the bankers, the economy will grow by 3.5% during this and the following years (previous forecast — 3.0% and 3.2%, respectively), and in 2021 — 4% (previous forecast — to 3.7%).