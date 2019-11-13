The humble kettle has sold at auction for a million dollars (photo)
At auction Duke’s Auctioneers for almost $ 1.3 million had been sold a neat little kettle that stood on a shelf in one of private houses of the English town of Dorchester. The Daily Mail reports, the owners of the rarity did not know that he once belonged to the Chinese Emperor of the Qing dynasty, who ruled from 1735 to 1796. His values are learned only during a visit to the home of an expert on Antiques.
On the lid is the figure of a peach is a Chinese symbol of immortality and unity.
At the auction for the nondescript-looking piece of kitchen utensils sparked a real battle. He won a Chinese citizen.
