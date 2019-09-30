The hunt began: supporters trump has promised 50 thousand dollars for the “head” of the informant CIA
Lawyers agent who revealed the contents of the conversation between Donald trump and Vladimir Zelensky, concerned about the safety of his client in connection with the events of the past few days. About it writes BBC.
So, their concern is the “reward” of 50 thousand dollars, which the two supporter trump has promised to those who will provide information about the identity of the informant.
“The events of last week have reinforced our concern that the identity of our client will be revealed and this will cause him harm”, — reads the statement of the lawyers.
But the far greater concerns of lawyers associated with the audio recording which was published in the publication Los Angeles Times — it is audible as the tramp requires subordinates to find out who made the complaint.
On account of the US President urges to remember about the practice of execution of spies existed in the past: “do You know what was done in the old days when you were smart? Spies, treason — we struggled with this a little differently than we are doing now.”
In their statement, the lawyers indicated that they expect that in the future the situation will deteriorate and become for their client even more dangerous.
Recall that the letter from the informant has led to the fact that the White house was forced to disclose the transcript of the July telephone conversation the two presidents. This fact may turn out to Donald trump’s “ukrainisation” and removal from power. According to The New York Times, the whistleblower — employee of the CIA and works in the headquarters of the Agency in Langley.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the United States under Federal protection taken by the informant who reported about the scandalous conversation of Donald trump with Vladimir Zelensky. Protection it provides the office of the Director of National intelligence.
