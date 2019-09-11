The husband and wife annulled their marriage after a year after the wedding, realizing that they are gay and lesbian…
UK residents Joe Turner and Scott Turner-Smith, married for love 13 months ago, has filed a petition to annul their marriage. The reason is that the couple in the end suddenly realized that they were both gay. Joe is attracted to women, and Scott is attracted to men.
According to the newspaper the Sun, the ex-wife kept a great relationship. 30-year-old Joe has already found his true love — doctor Wendy Rennie. He and Joe worked at the same hospital and met two years ago. Wendy says that Turner has long loved her, but she didn’t want to interfere in her life and simply observed the development of a novel her secret lover with a man. And then Jo herself was invited Wendy to go out for a drink. And they didn’t break up.
25-year-old Scott is still in search. The former husband and wife joke that could play a double wedding, when Turner-Smith will lead a suitable boyfriend. Yet Joe, Wendy and Scott often spend time together, as best friends. And believe about their history, you can shoot a Hollywood movie.
Joe and Scott
Joe and Wendy
