The husband decides everything: Jamal openly talked about family life
Famous Ukrainian singer Jamala, who said that he didn’t mind at the time to leave a career and to have a second child, for the first time openly spoke about the relationship with her husband and raising a young son of the Emir.
The singer admitted that before the meeting with Bekir she has not had a serious relationship that could lead to marriage. An affair with a young lover Jamal was hiding for a long time. Only after the engagement the couple began to appear together in public.
“I did not speak at all about his relationship with Bekir. Because I was protecting first. I didn’t want to make it about something ask… He doesn’t like. If you ask, did we make the gloss together, wedding, birth constantly. He does not agree. He doesn’t like it” — said Jamal in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
The singer says that they live with Bekir without scandals. However, their marriage is not ideal.
“We argue. We are still very little, so to speak, as a couple, and maybe it’s too early to tell. But I can’t remember now scandals… He knows I’m different. He knows the real me. And I’m very grateful to him because he always supports me and finds the right words. I even wonder where he got such wisdom. And for me, always becomes such a support. My wing,” says Jamal.
She is grateful to her husband for what he has taken on most domestic issues, with him she feels like a girl and gladly gives leadership to the husband.
“I love being in the background. I like when he solves it for me. Relative to pay-not pay, housing office, well, everything. Almost all any such family moments — all he decides. Sometimes it scares even me, because I don’t want to work. I want I was just, you know… my husband is all about, so I came home, everything is there, well so lazy waking up,” the singer admitted.
However, the rest of Jamal yet can only dream of. She’s going to a big tour in Ukraine. And then plans to start recording new material in the Studio. A small pause she plans to take in the winter.
