The husband decides everything: Jamal openly talked about family life

| October 17, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Муж решает все: Джамала откровенно рассказала о семейной жизни

Famous Ukrainian singer Jamala, who said that he didn’t mind at the time to leave a career and to have a second child, for the first time openly spoke about the relationship with her husband and raising a young son of the Emir.

The singer admitted that before the meeting with Bekir she has not had a serious relationship that could lead to marriage. An affair with a young lover Jamal was hiding for a long time. Only after the engagement the couple began to appear together in public.

“I did not speak at all about his relationship with Bekir. Because I was protecting first. I didn’t want to make it about something ask… He doesn’t like. If you ask, did we make the gloss together, wedding, birth constantly. He does not agree. He doesn’t like it” — said Jamal in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.

Муж решает все: Джамала откровенно рассказала о семейной жизни

The singer says that they live with Bekir without scandals. However, their marriage is not ideal.

We argue. We are still very little, so to speak, as a couple, and maybe it’s too early to tell. But I can’t remember now scandals… He knows I’m different. He knows the real me. And I’m very grateful to him because he always supports me and finds the right words. I even wonder where he got such wisdom. And for me, always becomes such a support. My wing,” says Jamal.

Муж решает все: Джамала откровенно рассказала о семейной жизни

She is grateful to her husband for what he has taken on most domestic issues, with him she feels like a girl and gladly gives leadership to the husband.

“I love being in the background. I like when he solves it for me. Relative to pay-not pay, housing office, well, everything. Almost all any such family moments — all he decides. Sometimes it scares even me, because I don’t want to work. I want I was just, you know… my husband is all about, so I came home, everything is there, well so lazy waking up,” the singer admitted.

However, the rest of Jamal yet can only dream of. She’s going to a big tour in Ukraine. And then plans to start recording new material in the Studio. A small pause she plans to take in the winter.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr