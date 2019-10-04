The husband of a cancer patient Zavorotnyuk decided on a risky step
Spouse battling cancer actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Peter Chernyshev decided not to abandon the tour at the time of treatment of his wife and even perform during the performance of dangerous stunts. In an interview on “the late show with Alla Dovlatova,” said the colleague Chernyshev, the wife of Putin’s press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, Tatiana Navka, says the Rambler.
According to her, Peter will participate in the October and November tour. Now Navka and Chernyshev preparing for the premiere of the new show “the Scarlet flower”. In recognition of the skater, a series of tricks in it will be very risky, but artists are doing it for entertainment performances.
“It will be a completely different spectacle than “Ruslan and Lyudmila”. With Peter we’ll be flying on a special balcony without insurance,” — said the skater.
As for Chernysheva, about it it is told only as about a colleague, ignoring the threads of his personal life.
