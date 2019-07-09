The husband of Alina Grosu told about his first meeting with his future wife
The singer was looking for an actor for the filming of your clip.
The husband of singer Alina Grosu told the story of meeting with the star, says “social life”.
As it turned out, the first meeting Grosu husband and I were in a country house. The singer visited the future chosen for the actor, who wanted to attach to your clip.
“We met very interesting. I have a country house made the film, in this film played a few actors and one of the actors Alina wanted to shoot in his video. She came to my house, we each other saw, and after several months our relationship began,” recalled the husband Grosu, Alexander.
To the question what kind of work from her husband Grosu and what he does, Alexander said that he is a businessman.
“I am a young entrepreneur. Have some property where we filmed,” said the beloved singer.