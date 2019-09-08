The husband of Natasha Koroleva laughed at Igor Nikolayev (photo)
The husband is prohibited in Ukraine singer Natasha Koroleva Tarzan (Sergey Glushko), who recently celebrated a wedding anniversary, mocked former lover of his wife — Igor Nikolayev.
So, on sistance Tarzan placed a photo on which poses with four men. Men have long blond hair and a dark mustache — like Nikolaev.
“Intrigue! See KVN”, — has signed a snapshot of Tarzan.
“Oh! Good company!!!” — responded the Queen. “Erotic dream of the Mermaid”, — potrollit her fans, hinting at the song “Dolphin and mermaid”, which she sang with her ex-husband.
“Tarzana Nikolaevy”, “Some Igor Nikolaeva”, “One of the other beautiful”, “They all look like Igor Nikolaev” — laugh at the commentators.
Recall that the former “Dolphin and mermaid” have long made up and even congratulate each other on holidays.
