The husband-the tyrant insulted my wife, and here’s how she did

| July 17, 2019 | News | No Comments

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Twenty-five year old Alvin Rhine weighed one hundred and twelve pounds — he loved to eat and wasn’t watching her figure, and soon the husband was not afraid to offend the girl, calling her “fat pig”.

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Poor thing suffered a terrible stress, because even her attempts to exercise caused her husband’s desire to sneer.

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Alvina developed complexes. She was ashamed of herself, and, fearing that he will not stand more pressure, did not visit swimming pools and gyms.

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

And that was the limit. Realizing that it is a vicious circle, the girl left her husband and then sighed quietly. Then she refused all high-calorie food, and a week later weighed five kilos less!

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Naturally, this became the greatest motivation. The girl went to the gym and, fortunately, not faced with the negativity and irony in his address.

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Alvin now lives a wonderful life. She has lost 60 pounds, got married again — this time for the lovely in all of her supportive man, and raising the child.

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Neper her ex is probably kicking herself, seeing in the street a beauty Alvin. Well, I hope that he learned from this situation a lesson. The irony and mockery do not lead to good, but if he just supported the girl, things would have been different.

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

***

Муж-тиран оскорблял свою полную жену, и вот как она поступила

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.