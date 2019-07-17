The husband-the tyrant insulted my wife, and here’s how she did
Twenty-five year old Alvin Rhine weighed one hundred and twelve pounds — he loved to eat and wasn’t watching her figure, and soon the husband was not afraid to offend the girl, calling her “fat pig”.
Poor thing suffered a terrible stress, because even her attempts to exercise caused her husband’s desire to sneer.
Alvina developed complexes. She was ashamed of herself, and, fearing that he will not stand more pressure, did not visit swimming pools and gyms.
And that was the limit. Realizing that it is a vicious circle, the girl left her husband and then sighed quietly. Then she refused all high-calorie food, and a week later weighed five kilos less!
Naturally, this became the greatest motivation. The girl went to the gym and, fortunately, not faced with the negativity and irony in his address.
Alvin now lives a wonderful life. She has lost 60 pounds, got married again — this time for the lovely in all of her supportive man, and raising the child.
Neper her ex is probably kicking herself, seeing in the street a beauty Alvin. Well, I hope that he learned from this situation a lesson. The irony and mockery do not lead to good, but if he just supported the girl, things would have been different.
