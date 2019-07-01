“The hygiene of the head”: Kondratyuk spoke sharply about the return on the screens of “the Matchmakers”
Ukrainian producer and presenter Igor Kondratyuk declared that does not approve of the decision to permit the screening of the new season of “Matchmakers” and believes that his return is nothing like the contempt laws. This opinion he expressed in an interview with the resource Browser.
“The question is banal “health head”… it is Unclear why show this series. I don’t watch the series “Matchmakers”, I work “Quarter” just like in “Laugh comedian” and everything. Everything they removed, is absolutely not for me… it is Very unfortunate that we will have the hero of the airtime of the person who violates our laws. Talking about the Dobronravov. And anyway, there are all Russian actors, I enjoy movies with Russian actors do not look in principle”, — said Kondratyuk.
In addition, Kondratyuk pointed to the fact that Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov openly ignores the laws of Ukraine. In particular, visiting the occupied Crimea.
“This theory indicates that the laws of Ukraine may disturb his audience, because he is the person that they like… that Is absolute nonsense. Moreover, he traveled to Crimea after the “1+1” began the courts. He just boldly say, “Yes, go to f*n, x*hly”. Do not think that there was a culture of literary expression”, — said the producer.
At the same time, Kondratyuk noted that Zelensky could negotiate with the Russian actor and solve the problem visit to Crimea without a fight.
“I wouldn’t want to hear in the Ukrainian esters, in the Palace “Ukraine”, sports Palace, those Russians who entertain invaders and aggressors. It’s very simple… Conscious Ukrainians the series “Matchmakers” do not look. It’s a show for the Russians. In principle, the only thing you can congratulate the producers of the series — Zelensky brothers Safir and Bogutskaya — they earned it. But viewers watching this series I don’t congratulations,” he concluded.
We will remind that in November of 2017, the Ministry of culture of Ukraine submitted to the “black list” of movies and TV shows with the participation of Fyodor Dobronravov (“the Matchmakers,” he takes one of the main roles). SBU has banned the actor from entering Ukraine for a period of three years from visits to the occupied Crimea. 27 March 2019, the District administrative court of Kyiv has recognized illegal actions of the state, the Ministry and security service of Ukraine regarding the prohibition of the display of the series “Matchmakers”. This ensures that it is actually allowed to broadcast the series on Ukrainian TV channels. July 1, at the Ukrainian TV channel “1+1” started showing the sixth season of the controversial series “Matchmakers”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the spring of this year, the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, long time were in the list of banned in Ukraine, went on tour to the occupied Crimea. The star of the series “Matchmakers” were performances in Kerch and Sevastopol.
