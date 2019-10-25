The hype around the air pollution in Ukraine made fun of funny fotozhabu
Network fotozhabu made fun of the situation in Ukraine from the polluted air.
This was reported by Deputy Alexander Maikowski on his page in Facebook.
In the Internet published the image, which depicts a grandmother, burning leaves. She allegedly said that the health of today’s children are bad, because they eat one chemistry. But to inhale the smoke from burnt leaves is very harmful to the human body.
We will remind, in Ukraine complain of unconscious people who still firing the leaves, although it is prohibited. It is known that the smoke contains many harmful substances that enter the human body.