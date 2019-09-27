The hype around the TV series “Krosna”: the network is flooded with funny memes
The audience of Ukrainian TV series “Krosna”, the final of which has been the second week becomes the subject of the most heated debates in social networks, continue to insist on the filming of season 3.
In particular, the writers channel the STB is asked to continue the series and make the main character Catherine is happy to revive her beloved Andrew Zhadan, sudden death and caused a stir at the end of season 2 of the costume drama. In addition to debates and discussions in social networks there are creative themed memes.
Informed the audience “Krosno” launched in the network of a flash mob #gadanii in which began to offer writers all sorts of ideas on how to revive the dead character. Their care for him, creative people expressed and funny pictures: