The Hyundai ix35 is called the absolute bestseller of the brand
The Hyundai ix35 has become the most popular crossover of the brand by the end of June.
Within a month this SUV was sold nearly 11 000 copies, which allowed this model to retain the title of best selling SUV brand in the current year.
Sales volume of Hyundai ix35 surpassed even their old rivals — the Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Outlander.
Recall, sales of this crossover, which formed the “pre-reform” Hyundai ix35, began in late 2017. The exterior of this SUV turned out to be very relevant and stylish waterfall grille, modern optics on the LEDs and a spectacular line of glass lends a very dynamic silhouette.
The motors offer customers a two-liter 163-strong “aspirated” and 1.4-liter turbo engine capacity of 140 horsepower. For the first motor manufacturer chose “mechanics” or “automatic” on the six steps, and for a turbo – seven-speed “robot”.
Front – wheel drive, however all-wheel drive configuration. On the China car market this car is estimated at 119 900 yuan. Top modification will cost more – 161 900 yuan.