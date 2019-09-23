The IAAF for the 12th time refused to restore the membership of the athletics Federation of Russia
The international Association of athletics federations (IAAF) for the 12th time, starting in 2015, took the decision not to restore the status of all-Russian athletics Federation (vfla).
This was announced after a meeting of the IAAF Council in Doha, reports Deutsche Welle.
Thus, at the world Championships in athletics, which starts in the capital of Qatar, on 27 October, Russian athletes again won’t be able to act as one team under the national flag of their country. At the same time, 30 Russians will be able to take part in the tournament as a neutral athletes.
The head of the working group on reinstatement of wfla rune Andersen, quoted by the press service of the IAAF, called a number of positions, making it impossible to restore the status of the Russian athletic Federation. In particular, he said, was confirmed the information that some of the coaches dismissed the decision of the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS), continue to train athletes. And this, in turn, casts doubt on “the integrity of anti-doping efforts” of Russia.
In addition, said Andersen, the group took note of the decision of the world anti-doping Agency (WADA), which the Executive Board meeting in Tokyo initiated the consideration of the inconsistency of the Russian anti-doping Agency (RUSADA) international anti-doping code, under an accelerated procedure. The official reason is called inconsistency in the data provided by Moscow to WADA at the beginning of this year.
Previously the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that Russian athletes can participate in the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo because of the suspicion of manipulating data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.
A year earlier, 20 September 2018, the Executive Committee of WADA returned RUSADA status of compliance with the code, which a Russian organization was deprived in 2015 because of a doping scandal.
The main condition of restoration of rights was the provision by the Russian side until December 31, 2018 data access validation doping samples Russian athletes, who are kept in the Moscow laboratory, sealed in connection with a Federal investigation. But the experts of WADA managed to copy the database only in mid-January 2019.