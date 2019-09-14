The iconic supercar Lamborghini broke immediately after purchase
In Australia smashed the famous Lamborghini Diablo the first years of release. It is noteworthy that a rare car just bought for half a million dollars.
According to witnesses, the driver lost control of Diablo supercar Lamborghini flew off the road into a ditch. This is not surprising, because the early versions of the model were not AWD and all the power of 492 HP V12 falls on the rear wheels.
Fortunately, the driver and passenger intact, but the Lamborghini Diablo was seriously injured. He destroyed the front part, and the roof of the car caught. The repair of the supercar costing a penny.