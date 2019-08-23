The idea is to let the water of the Dnieper to the Crimea to bypass mainland Ukraine ridiculed even in Russia
In Russia, the scientists had to admit the hopelessness of the idea to redirect the waters of the Dnieper, to tech in the occupied Crimea. The initiative of politicians, the scientific community ridiculed as untenable.
Doctor of geographical Sciences Lyudmila Bespalova, Professor, Department of Oceanology, southern Federal University (Rostov-on-don), recalled that the origins of the Dnieper, though located on the territory of Russia, but too far away from the occupied Crimea. And the river at the site of its source is a stream width of two feet.
According to the Professor, if you seriously discuss the idea of turning the rivers, it is much easier to hold a water pipeline from the Krasnodar territory and to take water from the Kuban river. However, before implementing such a project you need to weigh the real needs of Crimea in externally provided water.
Earlier in the occupation administration of the Crimea tried to “put pressure” on Ukraine about the admission of the Peninsula of water from the Dnieper. The claims were based on a strange premise: they say the origins of the Dnieper river are in Russia, and therefore the entire Dnieper water — Russian, and the Crimea has a right to it.
In Ukraine, it said that on the resumption of water supply in Crimea “even hypothetically do not think”. First we have to complete de-occupation of the Peninsula and the renewal of state sovereignty of Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter