The ideal intake of dairy products a day
According to experts, the optimal number of dairy products, which on average should be used for adults are 200 grams a day.
Specialist said that by nature inherent to dairy products were primarily food for babies because they contain a lot of nutrients required during the development of the child’s body. For adults, the expert advises to drink milk and products on its basis solely in moderation. The presence of a small amount of dairy products in the menu associated with a significant reduction in mortality from all causes, said Daria Khalturina.
The expert believes that more useful than the milk are fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, cheese, etc. Khalturina said that not all people have genes that provide good digestion of lactose.
At the same time, said Darya Khalturina, if you not eating dairy products, it is important to fill in the receipt of those items that provides the body with milk, iodine and vitamin D from other sources. If the problems with digestion of dairy products are not, they need to be used necessarily – these products help to prevent sarcopenia, age-related atrophy muscle mass.