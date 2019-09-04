The illegitimate son of Schwarzenegger showed on the beach inflated figure and his girlfriend (photo)
In that time, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger from his wife Maria Shriver, a 21-year-old Christopher continues to gain weight, the illegitimate son of Iron Arnie becomes more and more like the figure on its stellar parent. 21-year-old Joseph Baena, who gave birth to the actor his housekeeper Mildred, who under Christopher for five days, appeared on the Malibu beach with his girlfriend Nikki of Dodaj. Of Baena and Dodi met in College, they both graduated this year.
As writes Daily Mail, Arnold is in a great relationship with Joseph, the entire financial responsibility for which he took after he learned about his fatherhood. Although cheating with his mother ruined his marriage with Shriver. Joseph Baena has not yet interested in the work of the actor. It attracts more and more bodybuilding started his career Arnold. The young man dreams to take part in the competition bodybuilders.
