The illnesses that can appear hair
What diseases can occur with this symptom.
The German experts within the framework of a new research project has expanded the list of diseases which may result in hair loss.
In addition, problems with the condition of the hair can be a symptom of lack of vitamins, which in turn can provoke many illnesses.
According to experts, for women the most common cause of hair loss is pregnancy, which inevitably increases the stress level in their body. But after carrying a child there is a restoration of the functions of the female body. However, anxiety and stress in General negatively affect the human hair.
In addition, drying of the scalp might occur as a result of hormonal failure in the human body. And to the irreversible process of hair loss cause diseases, among which the first place, researchers from Germany set hypothyroidism, which is manifested in a sustained deficiency of thyroid hormones in the body.
The experts also called lupus — a disease in which the immune system is overly aktiviziruyutsya and starts to mistakenly attack healthy cells.