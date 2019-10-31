The image of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson entered the top-10 most popular Halloween
According to the survey Beano Studios among two thousand British parents and children aged 6 to 14 years, many families in preparation for Halloween, taking inspiration from the theme of Breccia. So, according to The Independent, the image of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this year is the tenth place in the list of the most popular baby Halloween costumes.
Interestingly, according to the study, Mr. Johnson took the second place as the worst figure of the XXI century among children, the first was the US President Donald trump.
More than a quarter of respondents said they plan to dress up as a famous British politicians, one in five said that it will use the decorations on the theme of Brexit.
Children more interesting images of pop culture.
Interestingly, among the other characters that ranked in the top 20, was a Joker, Wonder woman, the characters of the series “Very strange things” and video game “Fortnite”.
More than eight out of ten British children have said they prefer costumes, inspired by pop culture, but not ordinary images.
Children today are much more aware of what is happening in the world,” said Mike Stirling, editor of the Beano Studios.