The IMF assessed the prospects of the Ukrainian economy
The international monetary Fund (IMF) predicts the fall of Ukraine’s GDP in 2020 is 7.7% and the recovery growth of 3.6% in 2021.
This is stated April review of the IMF’s “world economic Outlook” (World Economic Outlook), — Hvil reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
In addition, the IMF predicts that the unemployment rate in Ukraine will increase to 10.1% in 2020 and will decrease to 9.3% in 2021.
For reference: in 2019, the unemployment rate was at 8.5%.
The IMF predicts a slowdown of average annual inflation in 2020 to 4.5% and further accelerate to 7.2%.
For reference: in 2019, the inflation was at 7.9%.
It should be noted that, compared with the forecast made in October 2019, expectations for this year have deteriorated significantly.
To this end, the IMF predicted growth of the economy of Ukraine by 3.0% in 2020.