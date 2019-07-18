The IMF believes the US dollar significantly overvalued

The international monetary Fund (IMF) came to the conclusion that the current US dollar is much too high. Taking into account the main short-term economic indicators, the dollar is overstated by 6-12 percent, according to the IMF report, published on Wednesday, July 17, reports DW.

МВФ считает курс доллара США значительно завышенным

It is noted that at the same time, Euro, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan are acceptable.

The President of the United States Donald trump is constantly expresses dissatisfaction with the fact that the dollar is very high and the result is impeded American exports. In June, he criticized in this regard, and monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB) and its leader, Mario Draghi.

According to the American President, the measures taken by the ECB, facilitates unfair competition of Europe in the United States. The cheaper Euro, the more competitive in terms of price are the European products in other currency regions.

