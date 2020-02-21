The IMF considered as declining annually, the working-age population of Ukraine
According to IMF representative in Ukraine Yosty of Longman, the international labour organization expects that in the period from 2018 to 2030 the number of able-bodied people in Ukraine will annually decline by 1.2 %.
About it reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.
He said that Ukraine was one of 18 States that from 1990 to 2017 years, there has been a decline in the economy. Every year the index fell on average by 0.2 %.
According to him, investment in the specified time period accounted for only 20 % of the gross domestic product, from 2010 to 2017 and is 16 %, despite the fact that the average level should be 26 % of GDP.
Longman believes that the changes of the above parameters requires a significant increase of productivity and reform, otherwise Ukraine is practically impossible to make the annual growth rate above 2.5 %.