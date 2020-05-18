The IMF expects the recovery of the world economy in the coming years
Pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the global economy. According to forecasts of the Fund, the reduction of income per capita recorded in 170 countries, with falling economic indicators will continue to be about 3%. At the same time, the IMF analysts believe that the recovery to pre-crisis indicators of 2019 will take at least three years. This statement was made by the managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva.
She added that the preparation of the latest macroeconomic projections conducted in conjunction with the epidemiologists, which for all history of existence of the Fund had not happened.
“According to them, the new coronavirus is a big mystery, and it is unknown if he would return in 2021,” said Georgieva.
Meanwhile, the IMF on the backdrop of a pandemic coronavirus has lowered its forecasts for global growth and warned about the fall in production volumes in 2020 to a level not yet seen since the great depression of the 1930-ies.