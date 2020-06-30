The IMF gave credits for $50 billion to combat coronavirus
In total, the Foundation has opened 70 new loan programs
The money was disbursed by the Fund during the six months, 10% of this amount will receive the Ukrainian authorities.
Different countries received over 70 loans from the International monetary Fund to overcome the effects of a pandemic coronavirus. On Tuesday, 30 June 2020, said Deputy Director of the IMF Tao Zhang in a video on the forum Astana Finance days 2020.
The total volume of loans from the IMF totaled about $50 billion, said Zhang. The money was issued for almost one and a half months, he said.
korrespondent.net