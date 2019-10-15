The IMF has improved the forecast of growth of economy of Ukraine
The international monetary Fund (IMF) which predictsslower growth of the world economy due to trade disputes, worsened the forecast of growth of gross domestic product (GDP) of Russia in 2019, by 0.5 percentage points (PP) compared with the April report, to 1.1%, and in 2020 – increased 0.2 percentage points to 1.9%. This is stated in the IMF report on the prospects of the world economy.
In addition, the IMF forecasts inflation in Russia at the end of 2019 at the level of 3.8% in annual terms (December to December), in 2020 the figure will amount to 3.7%.
Note, the IMF has lowered its growth forecast for the world economy as a result of trade disputes to 3% in 2019 and to 3.4% in 2020. In the April report, the IMF expected global economic growth of 3.3% and 3.6% respectively.
“The world economy is in a synchronized slowdown, the growth rate of the global economy in 2019 again lowered to 3%, the lowest since the global financial crisis (2007-2008 Ed.). This is a serious reduction from 3.8% in 2017, when the global economy was in the phase of the synchronized rise”, — noted in the report, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.
Thus, the IMF has improved compared to April estimates growth forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States in 2019 from 2.3% to 2.4%, the forecast for 2020 increased from 1.9% to 2.1%.
The growth forecast for China’s GDP in 2019 was reduced by 0.2 percentage points (PP) – 6.1%. In April, the Fund predicted the country’s GDP growth of 6.3%. The Fund also cut its forecast for growth of China’s GDP in 2020. The Fund now expects growth of 5.8% against the April forecast of 6.1%.
The GDP growth forecast for Germany this year compared to the April estimates decreased by 0.3 percentage points from 0.8% to 0.5%, also worsened the forecast for 2020, by 0.2 percentage points from 1.4% to 1.2%.
GDP growth in Ukraine by the end of 2019, according to forecasts, will amount to 3%. Earlier, the IMF predicted growth of the Ukrainian economy by 2.7%. The forecast for 2020, the IMF did not improve and was left at the same 3%.