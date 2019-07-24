The IMF has lowered its forecast for global growth
According to IMF forecasts, in 2019 the world economy will grow by 3.2%
The international monetary Fund has lowered its growth forecast for the global economy in 2019 and 2020, stated in the January overview of the world economy (World Economic Outlook, WEO).
The IMF warns that in 2019 the world economy will grow by 3.2%, and in 2020 – 3.5%, 0.1 percentage point worse than the April forecast of the Fund
Assessment of the economic growth of developed countries in 2019 increased by 0.1 PP to 1.9%. In 2020, growth is projected at 1.7%, which corresponds to the IMF forecast in April.
According to IMF forecasts, growth in developing countries and emerging market economies will grow this year by 4.1% (the forecast was reduced by 0.3 p. p.), and in the following year by 4.7% (0.1% of PP).
Growth forecast for China’s GDP lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 6.2% and 6% respectively.
Growth forecast for the US economy for the current year increased by 0.3 percentage points to 2.6%. In 2020 year, the IMF left the forecast unchanged (at 1.9%).
In the Eurozone, according to IMF estimates, GDP will increase in 2019 to 1.3% (corresponds to the April estimate) in 2020 with 1.6% (the forecast has been increased by 0.1 p. p.).