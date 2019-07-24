The IMF has updated its forecast for the hryvnia to the dollar
The international monetary Fund upgraded the forecast for the hryvnia exchange rate to dollar for the period up to 2024.
This is stated in the materials for the July review, the IMF“world economic Outlook” (World Economic Outlook).
According to IMF calculations, the hryvnia to the dollar will be:
2019 – 28,68 UAH/USD,
2020 – of 29.96 UAH/USD,
2021 – 30,55 USD/dollar,
2022 – 31,01 UAH/USD,
2023 – 31,47 UAH/USD,
2024 – 31,94 UAH/USD.
In this regard, it is worth to note that the strengthening of the hryvnia was caused by favorable conditions for Ukrainian exports, as well as the interest of foreign investors in domestic government securities.
The strengthening of the hryvnia was caused by favorable conditions for goods exports, as well as the interest of foreign investors in domestic government securities, which resulted in an increase in the supply of currency in the market and, as a consequence, the strengthening of the hryvnia, — said the Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy.
However, he added that the political factor had no influence on the formation of currency in Ukraine.
Double elections had certain expectations of risks in the financial markets, but it absolutely had no impact on the exchange rate as it was formed due to demand and supply, and continues to carry it today, — said the head of the NBU.