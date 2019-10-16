The IMF has updated its forecast on oil prices
The international monetary Fund for the third time since the beginning of year has lowered its forecast for the Russian economy. Instead of a GDP growth of 1.8%, which the Fund was expecting in April, and 1.3% in the July forecast, the Russian economy will increase by the end of 2019 only 1.1%. It is reported Finanz.
With growth three times slower than the global average (3%) Russia will continue to lose share in global GDP, and not Filichev chronic diseases: the economy holds in the grip state, the level of competition is low, the banking system needs to strengthen the system of social guarantees — improvement, and governance — structural reforms, transfers the Fund.
The internal weakness of the imposed external risks: due to tariff wars, world trade is shrinking for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, and economic growth globally may slow to levels below 3%.
Despite the efforts of the ECB and the fed, together run the “printing presses” in attempts to put out a fire with money, the global industry continues to slow, passing the virus “weak demand” down the value chain — the producers of the simplest of minerals.
The major economies dependent on hydrocarbon exports in 2019 became Champions of stagnation — in addition to Russia with a slowdown to 1% faced Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Mexico.
Since February, when a trade war between China and the U.S., has entered a phase of another escalation calculated by the IMF index of prices for raw materials fell by 5.5% metals decreased by 0.8%, food — 1,2%, and hydrocarbons by 13.1%.
To keep oil more expensive $ 60 per barrel, single or artificial factors — the collapse of Venezuela’s oil sanctions against Iran, attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. But fundamentally the market remains “weak,” the IMF stresses: demand grows slower than production in the United States.
According to the IMF, with 68.3 per barrel last year, oil prices will fall to 61.8 per dollar by the end of this 57.9 per dollar in the next and $ 55 by 2023.
“Risks for the market are increasing production and exports to the United States in connection with the launch of the pipeline (the largest in the country) shale Permian basin, as well as the failure of the parties to the transaction OPEC+ its obligations and a drop in demand from the petrochemical industry,” warns the IMF.