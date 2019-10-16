The IMF improved the forecast for the hryvnia exchange rate to the dollar until 2024
The exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar by the end of 2019 will be 28,68 UAH/USD. This forecast was announced by the international monetary Fund (IMF), also improved the forecast of GDP growth of Ukraine. The updated forecasts contained in the report on prospects of development of the world economy in October.
By the end of 2020, the IMF expects the rate 27,72 UAH/USD., 2021 th – 28, 7 grn/dollar. 2022-th – 29,67 UAH/USD. Fund forecast for the hryvnia has improved significantly. Previously, it had forecast that the hryvnia exchange rate at the end of 2019 will drop to 26,75 UAH/USD., and by 2021 will reach $ 30.55 UAH/USD.
Now, the IMF believes that the mark of 30 hryvnia to the dollar will be overcome only by the end of 2023 – of 30.64 UAH/USD. And by 2024-mu the course will be at the end of the year will be altogether 31,61 UAH/USD., according to the materials of the IMF.