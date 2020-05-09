The IMF insists on taking “anticolonial law”
The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said about the importance of the adoption by Ukraine of the so-called “antikalamos of the law.”
The head of the Ministry of Finance said during an online session of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy, said Hvil.
Sergei Marchenko stressed that the international monetary Fund agree to negotiate with Ukraine on a new program only after approval by the Verkhovna Rada banking bill 2571-D.
The Minister of Finance said that the IMF asked the question about criticality of the adoption of the banking law: “we received the answer that any negotiations with the IMF, without a vote, for the law is impossible.”
According to the Ministry of Finance, IMF offers the option to continue cooperation with Ukraine in the short program of Stand-by credit. The main difference between short-term and long-term programs is the period of its implementation. Short-term Stand-by program lasts 1.5 years, and long-term program EFF for 3 years. Ukraine long-term EFF program expect to receive about $ 8 billion.
“The program at relevant periods remains unchanged,” — said the Ministry of Finance.
The representative of the International monetary Fund Jerry rice said that the Stand-by program will provide the Ukrainian government with more opportunities to respond to the pandemic coronavirus infection. However, he clarified that the IMF and Ukraine since the beginning of 2020 was considered the more conventional three year extended programme.