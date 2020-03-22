The IMF recorded the beginning of the recovery of China’s economy after the coronavirus

The International monetary Fund stated that China’s economy is showing signs of recovery after a fall, caused by the outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19. However, the grave threat of the crisis still exists.

В МВФ зафиксировали начало восстановления экономики Китая после коронавируса

According to Reuters, most Chinese firms are already working again.

“What began as a series of sudden stops in economic activity, quickly hit the economy and a full-blown shock, at the same time preventing supply and demand”, — is spoken in the message.

Experts say that China’s slowdown will be noticeable in the first quarter, affecting the performance of the whole year.

